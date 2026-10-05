Van Persie says nothing about Feyenoord in first interview since dismissal

Robin van Persie speaks at length with Flashscore about, among other things, his past as a player and the coaching profession. Remarkably, the former striker does not speak about his dismissal by Feyenoord last summer.

First, Van Persie answers a question on the football philosophies that interest him. ''In football, different approaches fascinate me. As a player, I had a vision based mainly on certain principles, while my experience as a coach has taught me to view the game from a broader perspective. Nowadays I can appreciate both a side that strikes at lightning speed in transition and a team that are able to dominate a match through possession and build-up play.''

He is then reminded that he once said 'football is art'. In that context, Van Persie picks out the finest goals of his career. ''Obviously the goal against Spain, the header. And at club level the volleys against Charlton Athletic with Arsenal and Aston Villa with Manchester United.'' The volley against Aston Villa came in Manchester United's title-clinching match at Old Trafford in 2013.

Van Persie quickly adds: ''But for me, those are not necessarily the moments that matter most. It is more about the moments that come before them, because everyone sees what happens on the pitch. Most people only see the beautiful moments, but for me it is mainly the hard work, the toil, what you do when nobody is watching, that counts. And that is more important to me than one specific goal.''

During his years in the Premier League, the former Arsenal and Manchester United star came up against plenty of top defenders. Four in particular almost always caused him problems. ''John Terry, Thiago Silva, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic were the players I had the most trouble with.''

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He also knows the darker side of life as a professional footballer. Injuries hit Van Persie more than once, but he always found a way back. ''To get through certain periods, you need strength, patience and above all the ability to pick yourself up again without giving up. I place great value on these moments – even more than on the trophies I have won – and on the memory of the people who were there.''

Then Van Persie wonders aloud: ''I appreciate that enormously, because it is easy to have people around you when you are at the top of your game and everything is going your way. Everyone is more or less happy for you then. But who is there when you are having a hard time? Who remains loyal then?''