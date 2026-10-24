Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes added to his scoring record in the English Premier League against Everton on Saturday evening, in the eighth round of the competition.

The Gunners bared their teeth early at the Emirates. Ezri Konsa opened the scoring after just seven minutes, before Gabriel Magalhaes doubled the lead in the 68th minute.

That strike made Gabriel the highest-scoring centre-back in the Premier League since his debut in the competition in September 2020, according to a statistic published by the CBS Sports account on X.

The Brazilian has racked up 21 goals in the Premier League over that period, pulling clear of Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool on 18. Everton's Michael Keane sits third with 14, according to the same figures.

Arsenal pounced on Manchester City's 2-1 slip against Aston Villa to draw level on points with Enzo Maresca's side on 21, keeping the pressure on the leaders, who stay top on goal difference.