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AC Milan have a serious interest in Virgil van Dijk, according to SportItalia. The defender looks set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer next summer.

Van Dijk's Anfield contract is set to expire. The captain is in talks over an extension, but the two sides remain apart.

Van Dijk will turn 36 next summer. He wants a two-year extension, but Liverpool are offering only one year.

The length of the deal remains a major stumbling block. AC Milan reportedly want to take advantage of the situation and sign Van Dijk.

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Investor Gerry Cardinale wants signing Van Dijk to be his first coup. The American businessman founded investment firm RedBird Capital Partners and owns AC Milan, where he also sits on the board of directors.

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Cardinale is focused on the club's financial growth, stadium plans and commercial strategy. His aim is to get AC Milan competing consistently at the highest level again.

He has made Van Dijk his absolute top priority, but talks between the defender and Liverpool are still in full swing.

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Van Dijk has made 389 appearances for the Reds, scoring 36 goals and providing 16 assists.

Born in Breda, the defender won the English league title twice with Liverpool and the Champions League once.