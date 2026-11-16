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Rafael van der Vaart and Youri Mulder criticised the Netherlands on NOS on Monday evening. The Dutch suffered a 5-0 defeat to Germany in the Nations League and looked alarmingly poor, especially after half-time. Afterwards, the two pundits tried to explain how coach Xavi Hernández's side had collapsed so badly.

The Netherlands had beaten Greece 7-0 just a few days earlier, but showed little of that form in Berlin on Monday evening. Van der Vaart believes Friday's emphatic victory may have led people to overestimate how good the Netherlands really are.

"When everything goes well, we've got a pretty decent team. But you have to realise every time that it starts with going full throttle," says the former international. "We don't have any players from the absolute world elite on the pitch, certainly not when Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong are missing. They're the spine that's given us strength for years. Then you look like we did today."

Mulder sees a typically Dutch problem. "When things are going well, we're pretty quick to think we're brilliant. And then you often get a rude awakening," says the former striker.

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Presenter Henry Schut asks why coach Xavi Hernández could not prevent it. Mulder believes the players bear most of the responsibility. "They're the ones on the pitch, after all. A coach can tell you as often as he likes that you need to concentrate and start well, but you still think: we were so good on Friday, we'll beat Germany easily too. That's somewhat in our nature."

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Van der Vaart won't play down the defeat. The Netherlands had already secured a place in the quarter-finals, but he does not see that as an excuse. Their opponents did not particularly impress him either.

"At a certain point, you just realise: shit, these guys are much better. But I thought Germany were very mediocre too. This certainly isn't the best Germany side we've ever played against. And you still lose 5-0. You should be utterly ashamed of that."

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At the end of the post-match analysis, footage shows a bizarre moment with the Netherlands 5-0 down. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and captain Denzel Dumfries gather their team-mates for a kind of improvised time-out on the pitch.

The footage disgusts Van der Vaart. "I really can't watch this... Then this goalkeeper comes over... I think: you've conceded five goals. He couldn't do anything about all of them, but he wasn't even close to any of them either."

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Van der Vaart sees no point in holding a discussion at that stage. "The other players think so too. Surely you have to have some sense of that yourself? You don't need to stand in a circle like that. This happens in youth football."