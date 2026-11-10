Andy van der Meijde cannot understand the line-ups Míchel Sánchez picks at Ajax. The former forward is particularly baffled by Davy Klaassen's regular role as a false right winger.

With Steven Berghuis among those injured, the Spanish coach moved Klaassen forward. It worked well against FC Groningen in a 5-2 win, but Van der Meijde believes it was less successful away at FC Twente.

"When you've got Klaassen playing as a right winger. With all due respect. He's always been important, but don't put him on the right wing. Put him in midfield, behind the striker or something. You can't do this! Klaassen can't cope defensively any more," the pundit says on Voetbaltijd on 1Twente.

Ajax's line-up against Twente on Sunday also caught Van der Meijde's eye. "Two of those young centre-backs (Bouwman and Janse, ed.). And then you have Baas playing in front of them."

"He hasn't played there much either, and then you go and play this way against a top club like FC Twente. I would have started Daley Blind," Van der Meijde says of the Ajax coach's selection.

Next matches AJX Eredivisie 08:30 HAA

Blind came on in the closing stages on Sunday, with Ajax defending a 2-1 lead. Deep into stoppage time, Lucas Rosa pulled Ramiz Zerrouki's shirt and gave Twente a penalty. Wout Weghorst scored to make it 2-2.

After the international break, Ajax resume their league campaign with a home match against ADO Den Haag. A week later, they face Feyenoord in the always fiercely contested Klassieker.