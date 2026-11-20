Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

René van der Gijp was astonished by Nigel de Jong's comments. After the Netherlands' 5-0 defeat to Germany, the KNVB's director of elite football called it ‘a debacle’ on Instagram and described the contrast with their 7-0 win over Greece as ‘unacceptable’.

“Still, it was good that Nigel de Jong took a moment to say it was ‘unacceptable’,” Van der Gijp said with a hint of sarcasm on Vandaag Inside. “Good that he made that clear.”

“What possesses you to make that public? Surely you’d be better off discussing that sort of thing internally? What is this about?” The KNVB director's stance baffled the analyst. “Those are such empty words. It’s the same as writing that you were simply unlucky.”

Johan Derksen accused De Jong of lacking self-reflection. “He forgot for a moment that he is responsible for it. I think he wants to show the KNVB board and the supervisory board in this way that he is angry about the poor performance. He wants to make his feelings known.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“But perhaps they should also realise that playing against Greece and playing against Germany are worlds apart,” said Derksen, who rates the German national team much more highly.

Related Topics

Valentijn Driessen did not entirely agree with Derksen's assessment of Germany. “The Germans really aren’t that good and are 13th in the world rankings. The Netherlands are ninth. The Greeks even won there.”

Driessen then turned his criticism on De Jong. “He appointed Xavi. Was the way that happened acceptable?”

Advertisement

The Netherlands qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals as runners-up in Group B. France, England and Portugal are their possible opponents.

The quarter-final will be played over two legs in March 2027. The semi-finals are on 9 and 10 June and the final is on 13 June.