Van Bronckhorst opts for winning formula at Feyenoord

Feyenoord return to Champions League action on Wednesday evening against Real Betis in the league phase. Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has settled on his starting 11 for the 21:00 kick-off. It is the same line-up that beat Como 3-2.

In goal, Tjark Ernst starts for Feyenoord, with Givairo Read at right-back and Javi López at left-back. Jeremiah St. Juste returns to the heart of the defence alongside Mike Mármol.

Oussama Targhalline replaces Steijn in midfield after Steijn scored twice against Telstar. Charles Vanhoutte and Gjivai Zechiël complete Feyenoord's midfield in Spain.

On the right wing, Anis Hadj Moussa starts on Wednesday, with Luciano Valente back on the left. Nacho Ferri leads the visitors' three-man attack.

Real Betis line-up: Valles; Bellerín, Bartra, Natan, Fran García; Roca, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Abde; Parrott

Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.