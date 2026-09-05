Giovanni van Bronckhorst expects Anis Hadj Moussa to stay at Feyenoord despite advanced interest from Ittihad Club. Speaking to ESPN ahead of the away match at NEC, the coach said the club have told him a transfer for the Algerian is not under consideration.

Hadj Moussa is missing from Feyenoord's matchday squad on Saturday afternoon. A lot has happened around the forward over the past 48 hours and, according to Van Bronckhorst, it has clearly taken its toll. "I think it is clear to everyone that it has also been very tough for him. His mind is not on it."

After the winger turned up late twice on Saturday, Van Bronckhorst decided to leave him out of the squad for the game against NEC. "I completely understand the situation, but in the end I still have to make choices. So I thought it was wiser, and also better for the team, that he was not involved today."

Van Bronckhorst also revealed that Hadj Moussa travelled with Feyenoord to Nijmegen. "He was late this morning, but he was also late this afternoon for a meeting. That was the final straw for me that today would not be the day for him to be involved."

For Feyenoord, the coach called the forward's absence unfortunate. "It is frustrating, because naturally you want to have your group together and want everyone to be one hundred per cent focused on the match. Anis is, of course, a player who is very important for us, as he showed last season."

Meanwhile, Ittihad Club are making a determined push to take Hadj Moussa to Saudi Arabia. Feyenoord previously rejected a bid of €37.5 million, after which the Saudi club returned on Saturday, according to De Telegraaf, with an improved offer of around €40 million.

Even so, Van Bronckhorst still does not expect his forward to leave. Responding firmly to the suggestion that Feyenoord might have to adjust their objectives if Hadj Moussa does depart after all, he said: "I think he is not leaving. I have been told that he is absolutely not leaving." The coach also expects Hadj Moussa to rejoin as normal after Saturday.

As for the wider picture, Van Bronckhorst's ambition remains unchanged even without changes to the squad. "To get the maximum possible out of this team," he said. "It is a very talented team, so a great deal of time and energy is going into the development of those players. The quicker and better that goes, the better you will play and the more chance you naturally have of possibly winning a trophy."