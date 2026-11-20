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Feyenoord will be without Jeremiah St. Juste for the time being. The defender could be out until the winter break, Giovanni van Bronckhorst said at the press conference ahead of the match against Excelsior.

St. Juste injured his ankle in late October. At first, the injury did not seem too serious.

“We hope to get him ready for next week. So he won’t be in the squad,” the Feyenoord manager said at a press conference in Rotterdam-Zuid in late October.

With November almost over, Feyenoord still cannot call on the centre-back. Van Bronckhorst says it could be some time before he is fit.

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“The situation with St. Juste is obviously not good,” Van Bronckhorst said. “The injury is taking longer than we would like. We hope to have him back before the winter break.”

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Next matches FEY Eredivisie 12:45 EXC

The winter break begins on 21 December. That means St. Juste is almost certain to miss the match against Ajax at the end of November.

Van Bronckhorst says St. Juste's absence is keenly felt. “With a very young squad like ours, it is good to have some more experienced players.”

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Anis Hadj Moussa's availability for Saturday's match against Excelsior is also in doubt. “He took part in some of the training session, but what matters is that he can play without restriction.”

The manager will not decide until Friday evening whether the Algerian will play. He is also dealing with an ankle injury.