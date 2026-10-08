Stéphane Pauwels has launched a scathing attack on Mark van Bommel. According to the Belgian journalist, Belgium’s national coachhas no clear tactical plan and his substitutions are well below par.

Van Bommel made a strong start as Belgium beat Italy and Turkey in the Nations League. Then came defeats to France, 0-1 and 4-1, although there was still optimism afterwards about the football on show.

Speaking on the French-language channel LN24, Pauwels wanted none of it. The journalist took aim at Van Bommel and the people who appointed him, and said he could not understand why predecessor Rudi Garcia had to leave after the World Cup.

"Our big, very ‘Flemishised’ association with their Flemish bosses decide to appoint a Dutch coach. He only won the league title and the cup with Royal Antwerp. So we appoint a national coach who could just as easily have been at Moeskroen or Poperinge, they would have taken him too. It had to be a Fleming!", Pauwels fumed.

From there, the Belgian pundit turned to Van Bommel’s substitutions in the 4-1 defeat to France. "He is just doing whatever he likes. And yet we conceded four goals," Pauwels said, referring to the closing stages, when the French scored four times.

"Van Bommel makes stupid substitutions. But after the match he still says that we acquitted ourselves well against a big country. Under the previous national coaches there would already have been much more criticism. But now the Belgian football association are apparently just satisfied," said a bemused Pauwels.

Belgium resume their Nations League campaign on 12 November against Turkey. Three days later, they face Italy.