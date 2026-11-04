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FBL-EUR-C1-AEK-REAL MADRIDAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Valverde after his last-gasp goal: it is my pleasure to play under this coaching staff

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League
F. Valverde
Greece
Spain
Uruguay

"We will never stop trying"

Federico Valverde has revealed the secret behind Real Madrid's comeback win away at AEK Athens on Wednesday evening.

Real Madrid overturned a deficit in Greece to claim a precious 3-2 victory, in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase. The hosts had looked set to spring a shock before the Spanish side struck late.

Valverde settled it. His winning goal in the 90+2 minute handed Madrid three vital points.

Speaking on "Movistar", Valverde said: "It was a difficult and complicated match. I think we controlled the run of play. I congratulate the team on their efforts."

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"Their first goal affected us," he continued. "The team kept playing its usual game and the work we have done during the week. We regained control, and we felt comfortable again. We started attacking once more and put in the same effort we had been making."

On turning the tables against AEK, the Real Madrid captain explained: "The credit goes to the coaching staff and the players for continuing to trust their team-mates."

"It is a pleasure for me to play under this coaching staff," he added. "We will never stop trying."

His late winner left him reflective. "Sometimes I think about it a lot. I am grateful to my team-mates who give me the confidence to try," he commented.

 

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