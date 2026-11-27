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Valentijn Driessen was furious at Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink's behaviour during SC Freiburg's 2-1 Conference League win over FC Twente. The 19-year-old striker tried to damage the penalty spot in the dying moments. Speaking on De Telegraaf's Kick-off football podcast, Driessen called for a straight red card for such behaviour.

FC Twente looked set to leave Freiburg with a point on Thursday evening. But shortly before full-time, referee Manfredas Lukjancukas awarded the German side a penalty. Derry Scherhant went down over Bart van Rooij's leg, prompting a scuffle in which Vennegoor of Hesselink seized his chance to damage the penalty spot with his boot.

On Kick-off, the discussion turned to whether damaging the penalty spot should automatically bring a red card.

Driessen had his answer straight away. "A yellow card won't put a stop to it," said De Telegraaf's head of football. "Some people think it's worth getting a yellow card for. It's simply arranged in advance who has to do it."

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To make his point, Driessen used Wout Weghorst as a hypothetical example. "Wout Weghorst might say beforehand, for example: I've already got a yellow card, so if this happens, you have to damage the penalty spot."

Matthias Ginter hit the post from the spot, but Niklas Beste scored the winner from the rebound. "I have to be honest, I loved that it went in from the rebound," said Driessen. "If only because of Vennegoor of Hesselink. What a loser!"

Driessen also felt FC Twente's players had little reason to complain about the referee's decision. "I didn't think it was an unfair penalty either. You can absolutely give it," said the journalist.

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"FC Twente were obviously doing everything they could to intimidate that player and the whole team," Driessen continued. "Pushing, pulling and who knows what else, all so Vennegoor could damage the spot. So I'm just glad Drommel went the wrong way and they scored after all."

Driessen believes a harsher punishment would have an immediate effect. "It's so pathetic! That's why I say: a red card, and you put a stop to it straight away. Mark my words, it would never happen again."

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"At this level, there are cameras pointed everywhere. No manager or team-mate would tell you to go and damage the penalty spot then," said Driessen, dismissing the argument that such intimidation is part of football. "You know what is part of football? When you get big chances, you have to take them. Twente should have done that, because they played well otherwise."