Valente: ‘Shaqueel van Persie are dealing with that well at Feyenoord’

Luciano Valente likes what he has seen from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in his first few weeks at Feyenoord. It has taken some adjusting to, especially for Shaqueel van Persie, who saw his father leave as head coach.

"Shaqueel is handling it very well, you can see that in him as well. I have spoken to him about it from time to time. He also says: ultimately, I am just a footballer. Shaqueel actually said exactly the same as what I always say: in football, it simply happens that a manager leaves from time to time," Valente told ESPN.

"For him it is special, because it is his father of course," the midfielder continued. "That makes it a bigger story. But he is handling it very well. We have not even had to help him in that respect."

As for Van Bronckhorst, Valente is fully on board. "I really feel a positive energy. I am very positive about how we are doing as a team. The training sessions are of a high standard and the intensity is extremely high. That makes football more enjoyable as well."

"You train almost all week and there is often a match at the weekend. You have to keep the atmosphere good together in training and off the pitch. Then it can become a very good season. The conditions are certainly there," said the hopeful Feyenoord player.

Working well with Van Persie has not created any issue in his relationship with Van Bronckhorst. "No, I do not find that difficult. I will always be honest about it. As I have indicated before: my bond with Robin van Persie is good and now I have that with Gio as well. Ultimately, you are a footballer and you have to take each other into account and help each other."

"We want to become champions and for that you have to bounce ideas off each other. I know how things work in football, so you can come to terms with a dismissal more quickly. It simply happens. In the end, everyone finds their way and their place again, and then you wish each other the best," the Feyenoord midfielder concluded.