USMNT star Pulisic sets 'big target' at Chelsea and welcomes competition for places

Christian Pulisic has set the "big target" of steering clear of injuries at Chelsea in 2021-22, with the United States international also embracing the competition for places he faces in west London.

The 22-year-old has taken in 77 appearances for the Blues during his time in English football, scoring 17 goals and becoming a record-setting Champions League winner.

His progress has, however, been stunted at times by niggling knocks and the intention is to steer well clear of the treatment table this season as momentum and consistency is established.

What has been said?

Pulisic has told Standard Sport of his ambitions for the upcoming campaign: "Staying healthy is definitely a big target of mine, and trying to be available as much as I can to continue to help my team and make a big impact."

Will Pulisic be a starter for Chelsea?

Thomas Tuchel has a wealth of attacking options to select from as he readies his Chelsea side for another trophy quest.

Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all offer direct competition to Pulisic in his pursuit of a starting berth.

The USMNT star is relishing that challenge, though, saying: "That’s a great thing about our team, that we have so much depth and so many strong players.

"We have so many games that you’re going to get your time, so it’s just about making the most of your chances."

Is Pulisic settled at Stamford Bridge?

Pulisic is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2024 and appears to have plenty of football for the Blues ahead of him.

He is accustomed to overcoming any professional hurdles placed in his path, with the American superstar feeling settled as he looks to play with a smile on his face.

He added: "At the start I wasn’t playing as much as I would like, but it just forced me to train hard, to show why I want to be a part of this team.

"Your mental health is important. It’s about being content with who you are as a person and, for me, getting away from the game and finding the right balance.

"I’m always having to fight with everything that is going on with football, but also stepping away and making sure my mind is in a good place and I’m really just happy."

