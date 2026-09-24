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Friendlies
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team-logoPeru
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James Freemantle
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USA vs Peru friendly preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Peru
USA
M. Pochettino
T. Adams
C. Sullivan

Comprehensive match preview of the USMNT vs Peru in friendly action. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
Friendlies - Game Week 1

USA vs Peru kicks off on 26 Sep 2026 at 16:30 EST and 20:30 GMT.

Pochettino backs the youngsters

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named an experimental squad containing 13 uncapped players with an average age under 23. Watch out for 16-year-old Philadelphia Union prodigy Cavan Sullivan who contributed to 12 goals in 26 MLS appearances in 2026. To balance that out, established stars Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson provide much-needed experience. Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun are being rested for this block of fixtures against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada.

San Diego FC v Philadelphia UnionGetty Images

Peru aim to rebuild after a disappointing cycle

The Blanquirroja are in a rebuilding phase after failing to qualify for the World Cup from the CONMEBOL region. Peruvian veterans Pedro Gallese, Yoshimar Yotún, and forward Gianluca Lapadula will be pillars of the side. They also rely heavily on Gremio's Erick Noriega at the base of midfield, and their full-backs Marcos Lopez (FC Copenhagen) and Oliver Sonne (Burnley).

Peru v Spain - International FriendlyGetty Images

Likely USA XI

Freese; Freeman, Trusty, Richards, Robinson; Adams, Berhalter; Dest, Tillman, Reyna; Downs.

Team news & squads

Form

USA

USA - Form

PAR
W4-1
AUS
W2-0
TUR
L3-2
BIH
W2-0
BEL
L1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
PER

PER - Form

BOL
W2-0
SEN
L2-0
HON
D2-2
HAI
W1-2
ESP
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

USADrawPeru
1
1
0
Friendlies
USA badge
USA
USA
1
Peru badge
Peru
PER
1
FT
Friendlies
USA badge
USA
USA
2
Peru badge
Peru
PER
1
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored2/2

Standings

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