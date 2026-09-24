USA vs Peru friendly preview: All you need to know

Friendlies - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 16:30

USA vs Peru kicks off on 26 Sep 2026 at 16:30 EST and 20:30 GMT.

Pochettino backs the youngsters

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named an experimental squad containing 13 uncapped players with an average age under 23. Watch out for 16-year-old Philadelphia Union prodigy Cavan Sullivan who contributed to 12 goals in 26 MLS appearances in 2026. To balance that out, established stars Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson provide much-needed experience. Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun are being rested for this block of fixtures against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada.

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Peru aim to rebuild after a disappointing cycle

The Blanquirroja are in a rebuilding phase after failing to qualify for the World Cup from the CONMEBOL region. Peruvian veterans Pedro Gallese, Yoshimar Yotún, and forward Gianluca Lapadula will be pillars of the side. They also rely heavily on Gremio's Erick Noriega at the base of midfield, and their full-backs Marcos Lopez (FC Copenhagen) and Oliver Sonne (Burnley).

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Likely USA XI

Freese; Freeman, Trusty, Richards, Robinson; Adams, Berhalter; Dest, Tillman, Reyna; Downs.

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