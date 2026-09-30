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Friendlies
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USA vs Mexico International Friendly preview: Everything you need to know

USA vs Mexico
Friendlies
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Mexico

Comprehensive match preview of United States vs Mexico in an international friendly. We break down latest September results, squad form, and key storylines ahead of this rivalry showdown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

USA vs Mexico: Match details

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Friendlies - Game Week 1

United States and Mexico will kick-off on 4 October 2026 at 02:00 GMT (October 3, 7:00 PM MST / 10:00 PM EST / October 4, 03:00 BST / 04:00 SAST).

Rivalry renewal in the desert

The United States Men's National Team host fierce rivals Mexico at State Farm Stadium for a high-profile autumn friendly. Entering a fresh international cycle, Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT aim to build on a perfect September window and test their evolving squad against CONCACAF's top competitor. For Rafael Márquez's Mexico, taking on the Yanks on American soil offers a crucial opportunity to establish momentum and fine-tune tactical control under their new managerial era.

United States v Chile - International FriendlyGetty Images

The Yanks' September surge: Youthful stars spark back-to-back wins

The USMNT enter Saturday night riding a wave of momentum after securing consecutive victories during the September window. Following a 4–1 win over Peru, Pochettino's side earned a thrilling 4–2 victory against Chile in St. Louis. Veteran Sebastian Berhalter and defender Chris Richards struck alongside goals from teenage sensations Julian Hall and 17-year-old Mathis Albert - who became the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history. With key leaders Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams, and Sergiño Dest guiding an energetic young core, the Americans carry high confidence into the derby.

Mexico v Peru - International FriendlyGetty Images

El Tri's unbeaten friendly window under Márquez

Mexico travel to Arizona after navigating a resilient September international window. Following a 1–1 draw against Colombia, El Tri ground out another 1–1 draw against Peru at Red Bull Arena. After falling behind in the first half, defender Víctor Guzmán equalised in the 49th minute to preserve Mexico's unbeaten run. Head coach Rafael Márquez has utilised the window to integrate dynamic talent like Gilberto Mora, Álvaro Fidalgo, and Santiago Giménez as Mexico aim to reclaim bragging rights in the rivalry.

State Farm Stadium showdown: Youthful transition vs midfield control

Matches between the USA and Mexico always bring intense atmosphere and competitive fire. The USMNT will rely on rapid transition play through Gio Reyna, Julian Hall, and Malik Tillman to exploit space in Mexico's half. Meanwhile, Mexico will look to control tempo through the midfield link-up of Orbelín Pineda, Luis Chávez, and Álvaro Fidalgo while searching for forward Santiago Giménez inside the penalty area. With local pride and momentum on the line, this clash promises compelling drama from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for the United States ahead of this fixture. Full injury, suspension, and lineup information will be updated closer to kick-off once confirmed by the coaching staff.

Mexico are similarly without confirmed squad details at this stage. Updates on availability and Javier Aguirre's selection plans will be added as they emerge.

Form

USA

USA - Form

TUR
L3-2
BIH
W2-0
BEL
L1-4
PER
W4-1
CHL
W4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MEX

MEX - Form

CZE
W0-3
ECU
W2-0
ENG
L2-3
COL
D1-1
PER
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

The USMNT head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 win over Peru in a friendly, and they also beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 and Australia 2-0 during the World Cup. Their two defeats in that run came against Belgium (1-4) and Turkey (a 2-3 loss in the group stage). Across those five matches, the United States scored 11 goals and conceded 10.

Mexico have won three of their last five outings, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Colombia in a friendly, and before that they beat Ecuador 2-0 and Czechia 3-0 at the World Cup. Their only defeat in that run was a 3-2 loss to England at the last-16 stage. El Tri scored seven goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

USADrawMexico
2
1
2
CONCACAF Gold Cup
USA badge
USA
USA
1
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
2
FT
Friendlies
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
2
USA badge
USA
USA
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
USA badge
USA
USA
2
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
USA badge
USA
USA
3
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
0
FT
Friendlies
USA badge
USA
USA
1
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Mexico hold the advantage in the most recent meeting between these sides, a 2-1 win over the United States in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup. That result, though, stands as something of an outlier in recent history — the USMNT have dominated the broader series, winning three of the last five encounters, including a 2-0 victory in a 2024 CONCACAF Nations League match and a 3-0 win in the same competition in 2023. Mexico's other victory came in a 2024 friendly. The series has been fiercely contested, but the balance of power has shifted clearly toward the United States in competitive settings.

Standings

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