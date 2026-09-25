Manchester United have launched an internal investigation into the financial and sporting damage they believe they may have suffered from the financial breaches attributed to neighbours Manchester City. The move lands alongside the latest developments in the case now before the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, United's management is reviewing how the results of previous seasons hit the club's revenues. That includes prize money and returns tied to Champions League participation during the periods in which City finished above their neighbours in the table.

Several seasons fall under the review, all of them campaigns in which United finished runners-up to City. The most notable are 2011-2012 under Alex Ferguson, 2017-2018 with Jose Mourinho, and 2020-2021 during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure.

Also in the frame is 2015-2016, when United finished fifth behind City in fourth and missed out on a Champions League place on goal difference.

United are not simply totting up the differences in league positions. The club is examining how those results affected income linked to titles and qualification for European competition, all in an effort to put a financial value on the damage it may have suffered over the past years.

Current chief executive Omar Berrada's tenure also featured in the review. Berrada spent years in administrative roles within the Manchester City group before his move to United.

City, for their part, are holding firm. They insist the proceedings tied to the case remain ongoing and confidential, and they have not shifted from their rejection of the accusations levelled against them.

Eyes across the Premier League are now trained on the outcome of the final proceedings. A number of clubs are exploring legal options that could allow claims for compensation should the case end in final sanctions against City, potentially opening the door to financial disputes between the clubs.