The United Arab Emirates Football Association issued an official statement today, Sunday, ahead of Tuesday's Gulf Cup final against Saudi Arabia at "Gulf 27".

According to the UAE, fans wanting to fly to Jeddah on private planes have now filled every available seat, ready to roar their side on against the hosts.

The association had initially laid on six private planes to carry supporters to Jeddah, easing the journey for those making the trip.

Demand changed the picture. A fresh UAE statement confirmed that the sheer turnout had pushed them to double the fleet, from six planes to 12, doubling the number of fans behind the team in the final.

Al-Inmaa Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City stages the final on Tuesday.

A goal without reply saw off Oman and carried the UAE into the final for the fourth time in their history.

Twice crowned champions, in 2007 and 2013, the UAE now face a Saudi side that has lifted the cup three times, most recently in 2003.











