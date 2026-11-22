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The Berlin Landesliga match between Delay Sports and Hilalspor has been abandoned.

A bottle was apparently thrown towards the assistant referee after Delay Sports won a penalty in the 60th minute. Twitch streamer Elias Nerlich's club led 2-1 at the time.

"After the whistle for the penalty, a bottle was thrown towards the assistant referee. The match was then abandoned," Delay Sports said on their club Instagram account. Their statement did not say who was responsible or whether the bottle hit the assistant referee.

It remains unclear how the match will be recorded. "The sports tribunal must now decide how the match will be recorded," Delay Sports explained. Following a similar incident in the past, the Berlin club had to replay a match.

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In September 2024, Delay Sports faced BSV Al-Dersimspor II in a Kreisliga match involving former international Max Kruse. Delay Sports scored to make it 3-2 in stoppage time. Confrontations then broke out on the pitch and spectators ran onto the field. Police intervened, and the referee abandoned the match.

Elias Nerlich reacts: "What’s happening here again is Oscar-worthy"

"Well, what’s happening here again is Oscar-worthy. I don’t know what to say about it," co-founder Nerlich said in a statement on his personal Instagram account.

Delay Sports have made a flying start in the Berlin Landesliga. They have taken the maximum 27 points from nine matches. Chasers BSV Eintracht Mahlsdorf II also have 27 points, but have played two more matches.