In an unprecedented escalation that could redraw the map of world football, UEFA have taken a decisive stance against FIFA's proposal to bring private-sector investors into the ownership of its tournaments. Europe's national teams, they warn, will boycott any FIFA competition for as long as the project stands.

The governing body set out its position ina statement on its official website, speaking for itself and all 55 member national associations. The message was one of outright rejection.

The text of the European association's statement read as follows:

Statement issued on behalf of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and its 55 national associations:

UEFA and its national associations will not take part in any competitions organised by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

UEFA and its 55 national associations stand as one. We unanimously and categorically reject FIFA's proposal to transfer ownership stakes in the World Cup and its other tournaments to private-sector investors.

The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of the greatest sporting legacies in football, built over generations of players, national teams and fans across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private-sector investors. The World Cup is not for sale.

It is irresponsible and indefensible for a proposal of such significance to the future of football to be prepared in complete secrecy, then pushed to the brink of adoption without any genuine consultation with the bodies entrusted with protecting and governing the game. This is not merely a grave failure of leadership, but a dereliction by FIFA of its duty as the custodian of world football.

National associations around the world now face a forced choice: either accept the transfer of permanent control over football's greatest tournaments to private-sector investors, or bear the consequences. This is not a "democratic decision" but a style of management based on intimidation, and a coercive measure unbefitting an institution entrusted with the responsibility of leading the game globally.

But our objection goes far beyond the manner in which the decision was taken.

Once outside investors hold stakes in FIFA's tournaments, football will be changed forever. Delivering a commercial return will become a permanent obligation, and investors' expectations will turn into daily pressure. From that moment, decisions relating to the international calendar, competition formats or the future of the game will not be taken in the interests of football, but in the interests of shareholders.

This model has no place in world football. The future of the game cannot be dictated according to the expectations of parties whose primary duty is to maximise financial profit. Nor can the interests of national associations, leagues, clubs, players and fans become subordinate to investors' returns. Football cannot mortgage its future in exchange for financial gain.

Europe's position is clear. We will not grant this model any legitimacy. No one holds the moral authority to sell what is held in trust solely for the benefit of future generations.

Based on what was discussed today, no national team affiliated to UEFA will take part in any tournament organised by FIFA as long as this proposal remains in place, unless it is abandoned entirely, with binding guarantees that FIFA will not in future open the ownership or governance of its tournaments to private-sector investors.

Let no one be in any doubt: UEFA and its national associations will stand against these plans with full resolve and determination.

There are moments when institutions are measured not by what they accept, but by what they refuse to give up. This is one of those moments. There are things too important to be sold. The World Cup belongs to football, and it always will, and as long as Europe has a say, the World Cup will not be up for sale.



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