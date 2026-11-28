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Union Berlin have made sweeping personnel changes after their last-minute defeat in Mainz. Coach Mauro Lustrinelli has left after just five months, while managing director Horst Heldt will vacate his post in the summer.

Mauro Lustrinelli called it the "best away performance" of his tenure and tried to stay upbeat, making a case for his work. By that evening, the Union Berlin coach had lost his job.

The bitter, last-minute 2-1 (1-0) defeat at FSV Mainz 05 drained the last of the club leadership's faith in the Swiss coach. Managing director Horst Heldt's time is also running out. The executive, who had hoped to usher in a new sporting direction with Lustrinelli this season, must leave in the summer.

Instead of the attacking football they had hoped for, Union face a goal drought and persistent defensive problems. Lustrinelli's time in Berlin-Köpenick is over after just 150 days. The club intend to present a successor "in the coming days".

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"After five months of working together, we have to acknowledge that the style of play and results of our men's first team are putting our Bundesliga survival at risk," said president Dirk Zingler. After 11 matches, Union are 17th with just seven points, in a relegation place.

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Maximilian Hoffmann takes newly created role

Zingler said the direction agreed together in the summer and the corresponding squad changes had failed to deliver the sporting progress they wanted. "That is why we have decided to make changes to our personnel and structure."

Union have created a sporting director position for Maximilian Hoffmann, who has been head of talent development, working between the academy and first team. In his new role, he will oversee squad planning and lead the scouting team.

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The club praised Heldt's professionalism and personal qualities. Until he leaves, Heldt is to work with Hoffmann and the entire team to "do everything possible to achieve our goal of staying up this season too, and then hand over the department to his successor in an orderly manner", said Zingler, who addressed the press on Sunday lunchtime.

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Players defend Lustrinelli after Mainz defeat

For much of the match, the first Sunday of Advent looked set to pass relatively quietly at the Alte Försterei. Janik Haberer put Union ahead in the 37th minute. After five successive league games without a win, the long-awaited breakthrough was within reach.

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But Union completely lost their defensive shape late on, allowing Mainz to turn the game around through goals from Phillip Tietz (85) and Anthony Caci (90+2). On the balance of play, it was not undeserved.

Lustrinelli struggled to explain another collapse. "The team were not lacking confidence, we had a good mentality and were well organised," he said. Captain Christopher Trimmel came to his defence: "It's nothing new that the coach is always the weakest link," said the veteran. But he also made clear: "As a team, we will never allow players to blame the coach."

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A few hours later, Union sacked him.