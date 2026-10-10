Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Bayern can envisage a so-called Ballon d'Or clause. If Olise were actually to win the award for the best footballer in the world in future, he would accordingly be in line for a corresponding bonus payment.

The latest report from Sky also underlines how far the record champions are willing to go for the 24-year-old. The Munich club are looking to tempt Olise with a contract running until 2032. A possible annual salary of 25 million euros is being discussed. That would put Olise in the salary bracket of top earners Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala. Olise is currently said to earn around 14 million euros per year.

Bayern hope to convince Olise to sign an extension in the near future, according to the report. Even at Real Madrid, it is now apparently assumed that the attacking player will remain with the German record champions.

Real Madrid have been linked with Olise for quite some time. Reports of interest from the club were circulating especially last summer. However, no concrete offer arrived from Spain. Paris Saint-Germain are also said to have the Frenchman on their radar.

Since when has Michael Olise been playing for Bayern Munich?

One condition could, however, be decisive in any contract extension: sources close to Olise say he would only sign with a release clause. The forward had already secured such an option at his former club Crystal Palace. Bayern Munich made use of it in 2024 and signed Olise for 53 million euros. By contrast, there is no release clause in his current contract with the Munich club. Sporting director Max Eberl had confirmed that, contrary to rumours to the contrary.

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Another personnel matter is likely to take priority in Munich for now: Harry Kane's contract expires next summer. According to Sport Bild, Bayern therefore want to deal more intensively with Olise's future only afterwards.

Week after week, Olise is proving he deserves such a lucrative contract. In the current season too, after seven competitive matches, he already has eight goals and four assists to his name. Most recently, Olise also caught the eye with the French national team, particularly with a wonder goal against Italy. For that, he received plenty of praise from national team coach Zinedine Zidane, who described him as a "born leader".