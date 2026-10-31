The twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League served up one of the most thrilling weekends in the competition's history. An extraordinary goal haul laid bare the attacking firepower on show, with several fixtures ending in wide scorelines and startling surprises.

The round produced 41 goals, according to football statistics network "Opta", making it the highest-scoring round in the history of the Saudi Pro League. It surpassed the previous mark of 40, set during the fifth round of the 2025-2026 season.

Big wins drove the new record. Al-Shabab thrashed Al-Ahli 6-1, Al-Qadsiah swept Al-Riyadh aside with six unanswered goals, and Al-Nassr beat Al-Khaleej 5-3 in a match lit up by a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

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Al-Khaleej's 4-2 win over Al-Hazem and Al-Fayha's 4-1 victory against Al-Faisaly swelled the tally further. Al-Hilal scored twice against Al-Fateh, while Neom edged Al-Diriyah 2-1.

Elsewhere, Abha and Al-Ittihad shared a 1-1 draw, as did Al-Taawoun and Al-Ettifaq. The round offered more than a glut of goals. It delivered heavy results and important shifts in the race for the top places.

The twelfth round now has its place in the Roshn League record books. By a single goal, it edged past the previous best to become the highest-scoring round since the Saudi Pro League began.