Unlike Jesus: Postecoglou backs Ronaldo in the final chapter

Ange Postecoglou has handed Cristiano Ronaldo a fresh morale boost, the Australian praising his Al Nassr captain's physical and mental condition and insisting the Portuguese is in the best possible shape ahead of the eagerly awaited clash with Uzbekistan's Neftchi in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Those comments put the spotlight back on the Portuguese star after his recent crisis with compatriot Jorge Jesus, the Portugal coach, over the dispute surrounding his involvement during the international break.

Postecoglou said during the pre-match press conference: "Cristiano Ronaldo is in good shape mentally and physically, and you saw him in the last match, as he played the full game and scored a goal, so I am certain he is in good condition."

The praise matters for a captain who came back to his club from a turbulent international spell and answered on the pitch, scoring in the 3-0 win over Al Diriyah in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Next matches ALN AFC Champions League Elite 14:15 NEF

From the Jesus crisis to Postecoglou's backing

It all traces back to Portugal's match against Norway. Ronaldo sat on the substitutes' bench for the full 90 minutes, despite completing his warm-up routines in preparation for coming on.

By the Al Nassr captain's account, Jesus had told him he could play 30 minutes, then never used him. That angered the Portuguese star and opened the door to a dispute which escalated into his departure from the national team camp ahead of the meeting with Denmark.

Read also.. En-Nesyri in the dock.. and the reason is Yassine Bounou!

Nor did the row end with the decision not to play him. Ronaldo later revealed the dispute also covered what had been agreed about clarifying the situation in the media, and he accused Jesus of breaking his promises twice.

Jesus hit back, denying any such agreement existed and stressing that selection decisions fall under his technical vision. A player left out of a match had become a public argument over promises, trust and the way one of football's biggest stars is treated.

Back at Al Nassr, Ronaldo looked determined to drag attention back to his football. He started against Al Diriyah and scored in the 3-0 win, showing notable physical sharpness and attacking presence.

That handed Postecoglou a clear basis for praising his readiness rather than dwelling on the controversy of recent days.