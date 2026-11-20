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The draw for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League has produced a heavyweight tie between Germany and Belgium, presenting Jürgen Klopp's side with a tough test on the road to the title, after they avoided Spain, the world and European champions, and Norway, led by their star Erling Haaland.

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UEFA held the draw on Friday at its headquarters in the Swiss city of Nyon.

Germany coach Jürgen Klopp was pleased with how it fell and said he's looking forward to the tie. He didn't play down the challenge, though. Belgium impressed in the Nations League and boast a squad full of experience and quality.

Speaking to Bild, Klopp said: "I'm happy with the draw and I'm really looking forward to facing Belgium. They're a strong opponent, they also have a new coach, and they performed superbly in the Nations League. I know some of the players well," a nod to his familiarity with the Belgium squad and their technical qualities.

Kevin De Bruyne caught his eye in particular. Klopp lavished praise on the former Manchester City star, calling him "one of the greatest players the Premier League has ever seen", before adding: "He's still a good player, unfortunately", a wry acknowledgement of the threat the Belgian playmaker poses to Germany.

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Both legs of the quarter-final will be played between 25 and 30 March 2027. Germany topped their group in the league phase, so they'll host the second leg.

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The four winners qualify for the finals tournament, which runs from 7 to 13 June of the same year. The hosts have yet to be decided.

For all his excitement about Belgium, Klopp knows Germany have plenty of work to do before they can genuinely compete for titles. His team, he stressed, are only at the start of a development project. He said: "We are fully aware that we are at the beginning of a process of development. We want to maintain this positive momentum, and there is a lot that needs to be done", underlining the need to keep building and improving in the months ahead.

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Elsewhere in the quarter-finals, Thomas Tuchel's England face Norway, while Spain and France meet again in a tie that revives memories of the World Cup semi-final, and the Netherlands take on Portugal. It's a heavyweight line-up, and it will shape the race for the European title.

Germany's route to the final is already mapped out. Beat Belgium, and they'll face the winner of England v Norway in the semi-finals. The other finalist will come from the clash between the winners of Spain v France and the Netherlands v Portugal. Blockbusters await in the decisive rounds.