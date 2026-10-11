Unexpected surprises in the Al Ahly and Zamalek line-ups

Al Ahly's Moroccan coach Hossein Ammouta has named his side to face Zamalek on Sunday evening, the pick of the sixth round of Egyptian Premier League fixtures.

Thirteen points have Al Ahly third, split from second-placed Zamalek only by goal difference.

Left-back Tawfik Mohamed gets his first Egyptian Premier League start under Ammouta.

He had started once before for the Red Giant, in the 5-0 thrashing of Petrojet Assiut in the Egypt Capital Cup.

Next matches ZAM Premier League 13:00 AHL

Al Ahly's line-up is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mostafa Shobeir

Defence: Mohamed Hany, Ashraf Dari, Yasser Marei, Tawfik Mohamed

Midfield: Akram Tawfik, Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour

Attack: Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Achraf Bencharki, Soufiane Bendjedida

Zamalek sprung a few of their own. Coach Moatamed Gamal has left every one of his strikers on the bench, Nasser Mansi, Oday Dabbagh and Hossam Ashraf all starting the night as substitutes, with Ahmed Sherif trusted to play as the out-and-out number nine.

Zamalek's line-up is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mahdi Soliman

Defence: Mahmoud Bentaib - Mahmoud Alaa El-Wench - Mohamed Ismail - Omar Gaber

Midfield: Mohamed Shehata - Ahmed Rabie - Ahmed Fatouh - Abdallah El-Said

Attack: Chico Banza - Ahmed Sherif