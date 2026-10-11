Unexpected surprises in the Al Ahly and Zamalek line-ups

Al Ahly's Moroccan coach Hossein Ammouta has named his side to face Zamalek on Sunday evening, the pick of the sixth round of Egyptian Premier League fixtures.
Thirteen points have Al Ahly third, split from second-placed Zamalek only by goal difference.
Left-back Tawfik Mohamed gets his first Egyptian Premier League start under Ammouta.
He had started once before for the Red Giant, in the 5-0 thrashing of Petrojet Assiut in the Egypt Capital Cup.
Al Ahly's line-up is as follows:
Goalkeeper: Mostafa Shobeir
Defence: Mohamed Hany, Ashraf Dari, Yasser Marei, Tawfik Mohamed
Midfield: Akram Tawfik, Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour
Attack: Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Achraf Bencharki, Soufiane Bendjedida
Zamalek sprung a few of their own. Coach Moatamed Gamal has left every one of his strikers on the bench, Nasser Mansi, Oday Dabbagh and Hossam Ashraf all starting the night as substitutes, with Ahmed Sherif trusted to play as the out-and-out number nine.
Zamalek's line-up is as follows:
Goalkeeper: Mahdi Soliman
Defence: Mahmoud Bentaib - Mahmoud Alaa El-Wench - Mohamed Ismail - Omar Gaber
Midfield: Mohamed Shehata - Ahmed Rabie - Ahmed Fatouh - Abdallah El-Said
Attack: Chico Banza - Ahmed Sherif