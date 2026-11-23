Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has decided to leave young star Lamine Yamal out of the squad travelling to Azerbaijan to prepare for the clash with Sabah, after the player suffered discomfort in his right ankle. He will be given a period of rest before a series of tough fixtures awaiting the team in the coming period.
Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that Flick and the player agreed the decision together. Yamal has carried a heavy workload in recent weeks, and the coaching staff want him back to full physical sharpness for a run of fixtures against Deportivo, Atlético Madrid, Celta Vigo and Manchester City.
He isn't the only absentee. Rodri, Xavi Espart and Christensen are all injured, so Flick has turned to the reserve team to fill the gaps in his squad for a much-anticipated game.
Alex Campos gets the call, as does Belgian talent Biziwo, who is set to make his first appearance with Barcelona's first team after joining the Catalan club from Club Brugge last summer for €8.5 million.
Hamza misses out. Physical discomfort has kept him unavailable to Flick and Juliano Belletti this week. Between the posts, the squad has three goalkeepers: Joan García, Livaković and Szczęsny.
In defence, Flick can call on Koundé, Eric García, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Cancelo, Balde and Alex Campos. Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Marc Bernal, Fermín, Brian Fariñas and Dani Olmo make up the midfield.
Up front, Adeyemi, Gordon, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and Biziwo complete the list.
Club president Joan Laporta has made the trip too, along with several board members, including Maria Elena Fort, Joan Soler, Àngel Riudalbas, Aureli Mas and Jaume Santiveri. On Wednesday they'll attend an event with Barcelona supporters' clubs, followed by an executive lunch ahead of the clash with Sabah.
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”