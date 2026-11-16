Gareth Bale, the Welshman and former Real Madrid star, has entered the circle of those interested in acquiring the Spanish club Sevilla, after his name was linked to an investment project seeking to buy the Andalusian club, in a new development in the ownership file that has witnessed several moves over the past period.
According to Spanish newspaper "El Confidencial", Bale is advising one of the investment funds eyeing a takeover of Sevilla. He becomes the latest name linked to the club's ownership battle, after the collapse of efforts led by former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.
The Welshman is not a direct investor in the deal. His involvement comes through advising the fund, which is weighing up a move for the Andalusian club.
Three parties competing to buy Sevilla
Bale's group is far from alone. The list of suitors also includes "HD Ventures", the company owned by Saudi brothers Mansour Sayed and Haidar Sayed, who have already held talks with club officials over a possible takeover.
Then there is the so-called "third way", a project fronted by local businessmen Federico Quintero and Antonio Lappi. So far, this alliance is the only one to have tabled an official bid.
All of this unfolds as Sevilla scramble to attract fresh investment. Their financial crisis has deepened over recent years, with debts piling up to around 250 million euros across six seasons.
A loss of 27.4 million euros in the 2025-2026 campaign has only ramped up the pressure on the board. Finding new investors has become one of the club's most urgent tasks for the period ahead.
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”