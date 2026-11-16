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Gareth Bale, the Welshman and former Real Madrid star, has entered the circle of those interested in acquiring the Spanish club Sevilla, after his name was linked to an investment project seeking to buy the Andalusian club, in a new development in the ownership file that has witnessed several moves over the past period.

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According to Spanish newspaper "El Confidencial", Bale is advising one of the investment funds eyeing a takeover of Sevilla. He becomes the latest name linked to the club's ownership battle, after the collapse of efforts led by former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

The Welshman is not a direct investor in the deal. His involvement comes through advising the fund, which is weighing up a move for the Andalusian club.

Three parties competing to buy Sevilla

Bale's group is far from alone. The list of suitors also includes "HD Ventures", the company owned by Saudi brothers Mansour Sayed and Haidar Sayed, who have already held talks with club officials over a possible takeover.

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Then there is the so-called "third way", a project fronted by local businessmen Federico Quintero and Antonio Lappi. So far, this alliance is the only one to have tabled an official bid.

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All of this unfolds as Sevilla scramble to attract fresh investment. Their financial crisis has deepened over recent years, with debts piling up to around 250 million euros across six seasons.

A loss of 27.4 million euros in the 2025-2026 campaign has only ramped up the pressure on the board. Finding new investors has become one of the club's most urgent tasks for the period ahead.