Successful signings don't always need media fanfare or a long race to steal the spotlight. Some names arrive quietly, then impose themselves through their performances and turn into unexpected solutions on the pitch.

Mohamed Mahzari is providing exactly that. Al-Hilal's full-back has transformed his signing from a move to cover a defensive shortage into a deal that hands Italian coach Simone Inzaghi additional options in more than one position.

From filling the gap to forgetting Cancelo

Signing Mahzari was not merely a numerical addition to Al-Hilal's squad. It came when the team needed a practical solution at right-back, especially amid the crisis surrounding Portugal's Joao Cancelo and his exclusion from the domestic squad due to his physical condition.

Read also..

Inzaghi had faced a challenge in this position since Cancelo's departure to Barcelona, having lost one of the most prominent options that gave the right flank attacking strength and the ability to make a difference.

Read also.. Exclusive to "Kooora".. Wahbi prepares an attacking surprise for Morocco in November

Under these circumstances, the Italian coach found in Mahzari a player who could handle the demands of the position without sacrificing defensive balance. Al-Hilal's full-back does not rely solely on surging forward. He reads the opponent's movements, covers behind his team-mates and intervenes at the right moment to break up attacks. These details take on great importance in Inzaghi's system, which needs full-backs capable of performing multiple roles.

Crucially, Mahzari did not confine himself to the role of a substitute carrying out a temporary task. He gave the coaching staff reasons to rely on him among the principal options, benefiting from his ability to move between right-back and the defensive midfield role.

That flexibility gives Inzaghi greater scope to adjust the team's shape during a match, whether he needs to protect a lead or add density in midfield.

Numbers reveal the secret of Mahzari's superiority

Defensively, the numbers paint the profile of a player who combines tackles with good reading of the play. Mahzari registers 2.4 clearances per match, along with 1.2 interceptions of passes, while his average successful recoveries stand at 1.8 per match, with a success rate reaching 64%.

His ability in one-on-one duels also stands out. He averages 4.1 ground duels won per match with a success rate of 58%, while opponents dribble past him no more than 0.4 times per match.

These indicators point to a full-back who is difficult to get past, and who deals with individual confrontations without losing his focus in defensive cover.

But reducing Mahzari's value to his defensive duties alone would be unfair to what he offers at the other end of the pitch. He possesses a clear attacking streak. According to the figures provided, he created 3 clear chances, two of which were converted into goals. His key passes average 1.1 per match, with 1.4 successful crosses, and a passing accuracy reaching 86% in Al-Hilal's half and 73% in the opponent's half.

Those numbers make it clear that Mahzari does more than secure the right flank. He gives the team additional solutions when building attacks and creating chances, exactly what Al-Hilal need against opponents who drop back into their defensive areas and close down the spaces in front of the midfielders and forwards.

A quiet deal that turned into a tactical gain

What makes Mahzari's case striking is his ability to combine qualities that rarely come together in a single full-back. Quick to move, strong in defensive confrontations, disciplined in carrying out tactical duties, and at the same time equipped to support the attack and create chances. That combination gives Inzaghi a player he can rely on according to the nature of each match, rather than reshaping the team entirely when the first-choice full-back is absent.

Set against the role Cancelo used to play, Mahzari's success doesn't mean he offers the same version as the Portuguese star or surpasses him in every aspect. He gives Al-Hilal a different solution that suits the team's current needs. The point is not cloning another player, but providing balance, flexibility and continuity in a position where Al-Hilal had suffered from a shortage of options.





Here lies the value of a deal that attracted little fanfare when it was completed. The Al-Hilal management provided a ready-made option before the start of the season, and Inzaghi used that timing to integrate the player quickly into the system.

Keep up those stable performances, and Mahzari could turn from an emergency solution to the right-back crisis into one of Al-Hilal's important gains this season.

Mahzari imposes himself: Inzaghi gains more than a full-back

Mahzari's success does not stop at making up for Cancelo's absence. It extends to giving Al-Hilal additional flexibility in their line-up, thanks to his ability to perform more than one role and to balance defensive cover with attacking support.

In a season of multiple competitions and a growing need to rotate players, this type of player becomes hugely valuable to any coach seeking to maintain his team's stability.

The spotlight usually falls on the big signings and global names. Mahzari presents a different model, a player who earns his place gradually through his performance and his numbers.

Carry on like this and Al-Hilal's quiet deal may become one of the decisions Inzaghi appreciates more as the season progresses, after it turned from an attempt to fill a gap on the right flank into a tactical addition that gives Al-Zaeem wider options.