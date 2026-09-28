Hossam Hassan has drawn a line under the storm sparked over the past few hours by his comments about Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy. The head coach insists his words were misinterpreted and that he holds nothing but respect and appreciation for all his players.

El Captain had taken aim at El Shenawy during the press conference before the Angola match, a goalless draw, when he said: "Mohamed El Shenawy at one point was finished, and was not playing with his club, yet he returned to his level through the Egypt national team. Not just him, but other players as well."

Speaking ahead of Egypt's clash with South Sudan, Hassan set the record straight and hit back firmly at claims he had belittled the Al Ahly captain.

"My comments about Mohamed El Shenawy's statements were misunderstood," he said. "I respect everyone."

The Pharaohs boss then spelled out what he had really meant: "I said that El Shenawy at that time was injured in the shoulder, and I did not intend to belittle any individual, for they are all my brothers and my sons."

El Shenawy's standing within the squad was not in question, as far as Hassan was concerned. "El Shenawy is one of the players who have been loyal to the national team, and we trust him and all the goalkeepers," he added.

He signed off with a salute to the entire group: "All appreciation to the great players such as Mohamed Hany, those present and the absent players."

The clarification shuts the door on the speculation and restores focus inside the camp before the South Sudan match. Hassan's staff are determined to keep the atmosphere calm and the squad united.











