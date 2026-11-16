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Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Under Chelsea's gaze: a secret clause controlling João Félix's future

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The future of João Félix in the Saudi Roshn League has become tied to a contractual clause, previously unknown, which could lead to his return to Chelsea.

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The Sport newspaper reports that the call rests with Al-Nassr. The Saudi club have until 1 June to decide whether to keep the Portugal international or let him walk.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", citing sources close to the deal, revealed that the contract signed in the summer of 2025 carries an automatic two-season extension. It kicks in unless Al-Nassr explicitly state they want rid of the player.

Keeping Joao Felix will cost the Saudi side a further 20 million euros to Chelsea.

The deal was built around a very particular financial structure. The final transfer value could climb to 50 million euros should Joao Felix stay at Al-Nassr for the two additional seasons.

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Activate the exit clause inside the deadline, though, and the cost drops to 30 million euros, with the player returning automatically to the London club.

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Chelsea awaits the decision

Here's the most surprising part of the agreement. Al-Nassr can walk away from the two extra years without paying a single penny in fines or compensation.

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Joao Felix would then head back to Chelsea, the club he is tied to until 2031.

The decision, however, does not sit with the Saudi club alone. According to Arriyadiyah, triggering the exit clause also needs the player's blessing.

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The same works in reverse. Should Joao Felix want to leave Saudi Arabia off his own back, he will need Al-Nassr's approval.

Improving his salary to convince him to stay

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Al-Nassr have already set to work on keeping the Portuguese, and they are willing to sweeten his terms.

His annual salary is set to rise from 10 million euros to 12.5 million euros across the two additional seasons, with other perks thrown in.

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Joao Felix joined Al-Nassr in July 2025 and quickly became a key man in the side. His future now hangs on a decision that must be settled before 1 June.

Fail to activate that right to tear up the deal, and the extension clicks in automatically. Chelsea pocket a further 20 million euros.

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Joao Felix has made clear he wants to return to Europe after a successful spell in Saudi Arabia, one in which he rediscovered his best form and his feel for the game.

His dream is a return to Barcelona. The contractual terms tied to his deal make any such move a tricky one, and the decision stays in the hands of Al-Nassr and Chelsea.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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