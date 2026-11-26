Belgrade's Sava conference centre hosted the group-stage draw for the Under-21 European Championship finals. The tournament runs from 16 June to 3 July 2027 in Albania and Serbia. Alongside the European title, three places at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will be at stake.
The draw split the 14 qualified national teams and two host nations into four groups of four. Silvio Baldini's Italy Under-21s will face hosts Albania, Spain and Finland. The head coach attended the draw alongside his assistant Andrea Barzagli.
GROUP A: Serbia, Poland, England, France.
GROUP B: Albania, Spain, ITALY, Finland.
GROUP C: Czechia, Portugal, Greece, Croatia.
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GROUP D: Norway, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands.
Each group has one national team from each of the four pots, based on their positions in the UEFA coefficient rankings.
THE POTS
POT 1: Spain, Germany, England, Portugal.
POT 2: France, ITALY, Netherlands, Croatia.
POT 3: Poland, Greece, Finland, Norway.
POT 4: Belgium, Czechia, Serbia, Albania.
DRAW RESTRICTIONS
Serbia take position A1, closing Group A to the other Pot 4 nations. No group can contain two teams from the same pot.
Albania take position B1, closing Group B to the other Pot 4 nations because no group can contain two teams from the same pot.
STADIUMS IN ALBANIA
Arena Kombetare, Tirana (three Group B matches, one semi-final, final)
Elbasan Arena, Elbasan (three Group B matches, one quarter-final)
Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder (three Group D matches, one quarter-final)
Arena e Demave, Tirana (three Group D matches)
STADIUMS IN SERBIA
Belgrade Stadium, Belgrade (three Group A matches, one quarter-final, one semi-final)
Leskovac Stadium, Leskovac (three Group A matches)
Backa Stadium, Backa Topola (three Group C matches, possible Olympic play-off)
Loznica Stadium, Loznica (three Group C matches, one quarter-final).
THE KNOCKOUT STAGE
Quarter-final 1: Group A winners vs Group C runners-up
Quarter-final 2: Group C winners vs Group A runners-up
Quarter-final 3: Group B winners vs Group D runners-up
Quarter-final 4: Group D winners vs Group B runners-up
Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winners vs quarter-final 2 winners
Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 3 winners vs quarter-final 4 winners
Final: Semi-final 1 winners vs semi-final 2 winners.