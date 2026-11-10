Al-Ahli's unease is growing over the future of Dutch coach Marino Pusic. The club have yet to decide whether to end his contract or back him to stay.

That delay comes around 10 days before the eagerly awaited clash with Al-Nassr on 20 November, a Roshn Saudi Pro League fixture.

According to Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", the looming fixture leaves Al-Ahli's board facing a major technical call. Questions are mounting over how the state of limbo is affecting preparations, particularly since any change in the dugout would hand a replacement only a short window to assess the squad and impose his ideas before one of the team's biggest games of the coming period.

These developments land two days after sources told "Asharq Al-Awsat" that Italians Thiago Motta and Antonio Conte have entered the frame to succeed Pusic. Motta tops the list of options on the table, while Conte has demanded large sums to take the job. German coach Olli Werner's name has also been thrown into the mix.

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Pusic's uncertain future raises questions about the board's direction. Do they lean towards keeping him and giving him a fresh chance to turn things around, or are they moving towards a change that demands wrapping up talks with one of the candidates before announcing his departure?

Recent results have sharpened the sensitivity of it all. They have stirred anger among the fan base and reopened the debate over Pusic's tactical choices and his ability to get the best from the players at his disposal, with the club chasing titles.

Al-Ahli sit sixth in the Saudi Pro League with 21 points from 11 matches. They are also sixth in the AFC Champions League Elite with 8 points from 4 matches, figures that only heighten the importance of the coming weeks for coach and board alike.

Change the coach before the Al-Nassr clash and the shortage of time becomes a headache for the new staff, who would have to ready the team tactically, settle on a line-up and prepare to face a direct rival in the league.

Sticking with Pusic, on the other hand, demands a clear stance from the board, one that gives coach and players the stability to focus on what lies ahead, free of talk about a change.

Pusic took charge of Al-Ahli last August on a deal running until June 2028. Recent results have dragged his future back into the spotlight, and the club's supporters now wait on the board's verdict over the coaching staff.

The next few days look decisive. Al-Ahli must choose between Pusic and a new man, and delaying the call until after the Al-Nassr clash would prolong the current situation, while making it beforehand would throw a replacement into an early and awkward test.

Settling the matter in time to prepare the team remains the board's biggest challenge, with the fans desperate to see positive results return and the club compete at home and on the continent.