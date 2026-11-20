Share Follow GOAL on Google

Goalkeeper Jesús Owono made his first public appearance since the passing of Jesús de Miguel, known as "Demi", after making a point of leaving his home to be in the stands at the Encamp stadium as Andorra returned to their home ground for a match. The occasion featured a moving tribute to the late player, amid feelings of grief that were clearly visible on the goalkeeper's face.

Advertisement

According to the Catalan newspaper Marca, Owono had wanted to attend the memorial ceremony organised by his club, and he chose it for his first public appearance since Demi's passing. Despite the difficult emotional state he's in, he took his place in the stands to share the tribute with his teammates and the fans. The loss has clearly hit him hard.

Owono's appearance coincided with the Andorra national team's return to the Encamp stadium, where the players paid a moving tribute to Demi. They walked out onto the pitch wearing shirts bearing his name and number, with a bouquet of white flowers. Then, just before kick-off, they observed a minute's silence in his memory.

Dressed in dark clothing and a black cap, the goalkeeper watched from the stands of the Tricolor stadium alongside teammates left out of the squad, among them the injured Alex Calv and Le Normand. Grief was etched across his face as the memorial weighed on everyone in attendance.

He did more than observe the minute's silence. As soon as it ended, Owono prayed, a sign of how deeply Demi's passing has affected him. His teammates and the fans rallied round him throughout his first appearance, which had little to do with sporting competition: for one night, the stadium became a place to remember the late player.

Advertisement Advertisement

A few days earlier, Owono had asked to meet Jesús de Miguel's family to offer his condolences. He hasn't yet had the chance, but he hopes to do so in the coming period. Until then, that wish stays with him as he grieves for Demi.