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Uli Hoeneß has raised eyebrows with explosive comments about Jamal Musiala. Lothar Matthäus sees them as encouragement rather than criticism.

On Sky90, the former Germany international said the Bayern Munich patriarch was trying to give Musiala extra motivation, not attack him.

"He's needling him a little. It's not just about wrapping him in cotton wool; he also has to battle against adversity sometimes. I think Uli was looking to create that adversity with this statement. I also think it's fine for him to say something like that, because we can't just put a positive spin on things and somehow wait for him to come back. He has to show it now. He has to get through it now," Matthäus explained.

Hoeneß had previously expressed serious doubts on the BR programme "Sonntags-Stammtisch" about whether Musiala could ever develop into a difference-maker for Bayern Munich again: "That leaves us in a dilemma. He has an illness that isn't easily curable, but that can be kept reasonably under control with medication. But whether he'll ever have the level of performance he once had …"

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Since his serious injury during the Club World Cup in the summer of 2025, Musiala has suffered repeated setbacks and has been struggling with a torn muscle fibre since the end of September. Following two collapses during preparations for the current season, it also emerged that the Germany international has a neurological dysfunction that causes brief absences, which are treatable. These are a form of epileptic seizure.

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Matthäus believes Musiala must get back on the pitch and regain his best form: "Everyone expects Jamal to come back. And that's ultimately what Uli made absolutely clear in this statement. He probably wanted to spur him on a bit so that he works hard over the coming weeks and months and returns to his previous level. And for me, if I were in Jamal Musiala's position, that would be motivation enough to show Uli: I'm back. And Uli will be the happiest of all, because Jamal will once again be an asset to Bayern Munich."

When will Jamal Musiala return from injury?

Last week, Matthäus voiced his suspicion that Musiala was dealing with more than just a simple torn muscle fibre. He has now reiterated that view. Germany's record appearance holder does not believe it is a minor muscle injury, "as it has been portrayed publicly. Something else has happened there. Because a torn muscle fibre doesn't keep you out of action for seven weeks. Perhaps there was a second tear, perhaps the injury was worse."

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Musiala is expected back after the upcoming international break, at the end of the month, when Bayern face 1. FC Köln on 21 November. According to Hoeneß, coach Vincent Kompany, who recently spent several days in hospital with irritation of the meninges, could also be back on the touchline then.

Across just four matches this season, Musiala has scored a goal and provided an assist in the 7-0 thrashing of Union Berlin, but has had no other goal involvements.