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Vincent Kompany will soon be back on the Bayern Munich bench, according to Uli Hoeneß.

Speaking on the BR programme "Sonntags-Stammtisch", the Bayern patron said the Belgian is expected to "return in two or three weeks". Hoeneß clarified: "So after the international break, he will be back on the bench."

Kompany collapsed at the German record champions' training ground on Säbener Straße at the end of October and was taken to hospital. Doctors later diagnosed meningeal irritation (meningism). The 40-year-old is now recovering at home, with assistant coach Aaron Danks standing in for him.

If Hoeneß's prediction proves correct, Kompany could be back on the touchline for the Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln on 20 November. Five days later, OSC Lille await in the Champions League (25 November), before an away match at Hamburger SV the following Saturday.

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Kompany may have overworked himself, says Hoeneß: "He works 12 hours a day"

"He works 12 hours a day, six days a week: that was simply too much," Hoeneß said. Kompany's father Pierre made a similar point in an extensive profile of his son for Spiegel , saying Kompany spends up to 14 hours at Bayern's training ground. Pierre Kompany even told the Bild newspaper that his son works up to 18 hours and sees little of his three children during the week.

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At one point, Bayern Munich even imposed a strict ban on football for Kompany, according to Bild. Visitors were told not to discuss football with the Bayern coach so he could focus solely on his recovery.

Kompany had contracted a viral illness in the days before his collapse but, despite being visibly weakened, still took charge of his team against RB Leipzig (6-1) and Arsenal FC (2-2). "It really isn't easy to get Vincent to rest," Danks admitted at the press conference before the Arsenal match, when he stood in for Kompany for the first time this season.

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How have Bayern Munich fared without Vincent Kompany?

Before the Mainz match, Danks, who also stands in for Kompany at press conferences and in TV interviews, would not predict when his boss would return. "We haven't set a date, but the international break offers a good opportunity to reflect on everything a little and assess when he will be back," he said.

Bayern recorded four wins in Kompany's absence, against SC Freiburg (3-1), 1. FC Magdeburg (DFB Cup, 6-1), Atletico Madrid (Champions League) and Mainz 05 (2-1). They also drew 2-2 with Borussia Dortmund in a high-profile clash.