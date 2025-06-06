Here’s how you can get tickets to see some of the biggest MMA match-ups

An eager band of MMA enthusiasts are keen to go and watch massive UFC Fight Nights events live. With UFC event tickets in high demand, let us at GOAL take you through the upcoming UFC Fight Night schedule and show you how you can get your hands on tickets.

The mixed martial arts spotlight or focus may tend to fall on the ‘numbered’ UFC promotions that take place regularly across the globe throughout the year. Still, many of the ‘fight night’ events that intersperse those pay-per-view cards also throw up intriguing and exhilarating cage contests.

We’ve witnessed some highly memorable UFC Fight Night events already this calendar year. It all kicked off in January with a rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas. Ribas had won their original clash, but Dern would deliver a devastating armbar submission when the pair locked horns for a second time to gain revenge. That opening UFC Fight Night card of 2025 took place at the MMA mecca that is the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which is a regular home for ‘Fight Night’ events.

The UFC Apex is a live events and production centre in Enterprise, Nevada. The venue hosts events held by the UFC and WWE, as well as events of the Dana White-owned Power Slap league. The facility's location was chosen in part due to its proximity to the UFC Performance Institute, which serves as the UFC's headquarters and is located across the street. The Apex was built to host live events as well as studio shows.

Away from the Apex, Nassourdine Imavov punched his way to glory against former two-time UFC middleweight champ, Israel Adesanya, when they fought at a UFC Fight Night event in February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There would be further memorable 'Fight Night' thrills a month later, when Sean Brady jetted across the Atlantic and beat the former UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, at the O2 Arena in London.

If you were unable to get tickets to any of those huge UFC nights, don’t fret, there are plenty more jaw-dropping ‘Fight Nights’ to come this year. Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need on how to buy UFC Fight Night tickets, including how much they cost and where you can get your hands on them.

Upcoming UFC Fight Night schedule

Date Event Time Location Tickets Sat, June 14 UFC on ESPN: Usman vs Buckley 7pm ET State Farm Arena - Atlanta, U.S. StubHub Sat, June 21 UFC on ABC: Hill vs. Rountree Jr 5pm CET Baku Crystal Hall - Baku, Azerbaijan StubHub Sat, July 12 UFC on ESPN: Lewis vs. Teixeira 7pm ET Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, U.S. StubHub Sat, July 26 UFC on ABC: Whittaker vs. de Ridder 5pm AST Etihad Arena - Abu Dhabi, UAE StubHub

How much are UFC Fight Night tickets?

UFC Fight Night tickets will, of course, vary depending on the location of the event and in what venue it is being staged, but they typically range from $100 to $500+.

Fight Night events are generally less expensive than major UFC pay-per-view promotions, but still can be more pricey than a regular sporting event.

Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub, where they range from approximately $150 - $1080.

How to buy UFC Fight Night tickets

UFC Fight Night tickets can be sourced by checking the official UFC website or their ticketing partners like AXS or Ticketmaster. Tickets are usually released a few months before the event. Additionally, some events may have exclusive ticket packages or VIP experiences available through UFCVIP.com.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the event you want to go to

Just type the sport (or participants) in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the event page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the event!

How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night events

In the United States, UFC Fight Night main card bouts and prelims are broadcast live on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber.

TNT Sports screens ‘Fight Nights’ live in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms.

Discovery+ Premium is available on a monthly rolling contract and includes TNT Sports and other entertainment channels.