The tenth round of the Italian league, broadcast on stc tv, kicks off tomorrow, Saturday, with three matches on the card.

Roma head to Udinese and Bologna host Monza, all ahead of the derby of rage between Milan and Inter.

The Roma wolves sit third in the Serie A table on 21 points. Udinese languish down in 17th with just five.

According to stats network "Opta", Udinese have claimed two wins in their last four home matches against Roma in the Italian league. That matches their total across the previous 12 at home against the same side, a run that also brought two draws and eight defeats.

Next matches UDI Serie A 13:00 ROM

A clean sheet in the last meeting on their own patch leaves Udinese chasing something they've never done: back-to-back shutouts against Roma in the history of the competition.

Victory in that last Serie A meeting was a rare one. Udinese haven't put together two straight wins over the capital side since 1997 and 1998, when they racked up four in a row under Alberto Zaccheroni.

Five points from their first nine matches this season tells its own story. Only once have Udinese started worse, back in 1961-1962, when they managed three.

Goals have dried up, too. Udinese have scored just once in their last five league matches and drawn a blank in the last three.

That leaves them staring at an unwanted first. They have never gone four straight Italian league games without a goal since April 2025, the only such run in their history during the era of three points for a win.

Roma, by contrast, have found the net 23 times in the league this season. Only four campaigns in their history have brought more goals after 10 rounds: 26 in 1960-1961, 24 in 2013-2014, 25 in 2015-2016 and 26 in 2016-2017.

Emanuele Lolli got his second league goal of the season at 19 years and 71 days old. Score against Udinese at 19 years and 75 days and he'll join the youngest players in Roma's history to reach three Italian league goals.

Just seven players have managed the feat younger in the capital side's shirt. The last was Francesco Totti in 1995.

Home form offers Udinese little comfort. They've lost their last four league matches at their ground and failed to score in the last three. Lose again and it'll be five straight home defeats, something they haven't endured since February to May 2018, when they went down six in a row.

Nor have they ever gone four home matches without a goal in a single season since the stretch between October 1993 and January 1994, when they failed to score across five in a row.

On the road, Roma are unbeaten. Two wins and two draws from their first four away league matches this season keep the slate clean, and the capital side haven't gone their opening five away fixtures without defeat since 2019-2020, when they took three wins and two draws.