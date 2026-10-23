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Serie A
team-logoUdinese
Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
team-logoAC Milan
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Udinese vs AC Milan Serie A preview: Rossoneri out to rebound in Udine following midweek European defeat

Udinese vs AC Milan
Serie A
TV Guide & Streaming
Udinese
AC Milan

Returning to Serie A action after a difficult 3–0 European loss to Bournemouth, the Rossoneri travel to the Bluenergy Stadium targeting domestic recovery against an Udinese side looking to erase their own 3–0 home setback against Lecce.

Udinese vs AC Milan: Match details

crest
Serie A - Game Week 8
Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Udinese Calcio host AC Milan on Sunday, 25 October 2026 at 19:45 GMT (3:45 PM EST / 20:45 BST / 21:45 SAST) in Matchday 8 of the Serie A season at the Bluenergy Stadium.

AFC Bournemouth v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Domestic rebound priority as Rossoneri test Friulani resolve

Shaking off midweek frustration becomes the immediate mandate for AC Milan as they pivot back to Serie A duty this Sunday. The Rossoneri suffered a 3–0 defeat away to Bournemouth in Europa League play on Thursday, a match heavily conditioned by goalkeeper Mike Maignan's early 27th-minute red card. Despite that European stumble, Milan's domestic form remains potent, highlighted by their thrilling 3–2 victory over Atalanta last weekend. They face an Udinese side eager to reset on home turf following a disappointing 3–0 loss to Lecce.

AC Monza v Udinese Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Key matchup: Keinan Davis vs Strahinja Pavlović

Physical target man: Keinan Davis leads the line for Udinese, tasked with winning physical aerial duels and holding up play to bring attacking midfielders Giorgi Chakvetadze and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp into transition attacks.

Defensive anchor: Serbian centre-back Strahinja Pavlović commands Milan's defensive block. Pavlović must maintain positional discipline to deny Davis space in the box and neutralise Udinese's set-piece threat.

Tactical breakdown & predicted XI

Udinese Calcio (3-4-2-1): Okoye; Solet, Alaba, Ebosse; Vojvoda, Karlström, Zarraga, Kamara; Ekkelenkamp,Chakvetadze; Davis.

AC Milan (3-4-3): Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlović; Moreira, Musah, Jashari, Estupiñán; Pulisic, Ramos, Rabiot.

Match insight: Milan hold a clear statistical edge on paper entering the contest as away favourites. To claim all three points, the Rossoneri must establish control through central midfield early and isolate Udinese's wide defenders, while avoiding transition turnovers that could expose their back three.

Team news & squads

Udinese vs AC Milan Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
page.match.formation.title
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
3-4-2-1
M. OkoyeM. OkoyeO. SoletO. SoletE. EbosseE. EbosseN. BertolaN. BertolaH. KamaraH. KamaraM. VojvodaM. VojvodaO. ZarragaO. ZarragaJ. KarlstroemJ. KarlstroemJ. EkkelenkampJ. EkkelenkampG. ChakvetadzeG. ChakvetadzeK. DavisK. DavisM. MaignanM. MaignanM. GilaM. GilaK. De WinterK. De WinterS. PavlovicS. PavlovicA. RabiotA. RabiotS. ChukwuezeS. ChukwuezeL. ModricL. ModricC. PulisicC. Pulisicteam-logoD. MoreiraY. MusahY. MusahG. RamosG. Ramos
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
3-4-2-1
Udinese

Starting XI

AC Milan

Manager

  • K. Runjaic
  • R. Amorim

Udinese head into this match without Idrissa Gueye, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Vakoun Issouf Bayo through injury, leaving Runjaic with limited options as he looks to arrest a damaging run of results. No suspensions are currently recorded for the home side, though updates may be added closer to kick-off.

For Milan, Amorim is without Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia, and Pietro Terracciano, all sidelined through injury. The away side carry no suspension concerns into this fixture.

Form

UDI

UDI - Form

INT
L5-3
CGL
L0-1
POG
D1-1
TOR
L2-1
LEC
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MIL

MIL - Form

LEC
W3-0
SAS
D1-1
SAL
W0-4
ATA
W3-2
BOU
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Udinese have managed just one draw and four defeats across their last five competitive matches, a run that underlines the depth of their current difficulties. Their most recent result was a 3-0 home loss to Lecce, a performance that drew sharp criticism. Earlier in the sequence, they lost 5-3 to Inter, 1-0 to Cagliari, and 2-1 to Torino, with a 1-1 draw against Pogon Szczecin the only point collected. Across those five games, Udinese scored five goals and conceded nine.

Milan's recent form tells a very different story. Amorim's side have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings, scoring 10 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Atalanta, and before that a 4-0 victory away at Salzburg in the Europa League. The one blemish in that run was a 2-0 defeat to Benfica.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

UdineseDrawAC Milan
1
0
4
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
3
FT
Serie A
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
FT
Serie A
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
4
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
0
FT
Serie A
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
2
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
FT
5Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored1/5

The recent head-to-head record between these two sides is heavily weighted in Milan's favour. The most recent meeting came in April 2026, when Milan won 3-0 at home against Udinese in Serie A. Across the last five encounters, Milan have won four times and Udinese once, with the Rossoneri scoring 13 goals and conceding just five in that period. Udinese's only win in the series came at home in January 2024, when they beat Milan 2-3 — a result that stands as the exception rather than the pattern.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
7610219+1219
W
W
D
W
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
7610144+1019
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
7520163+1317
W
D
D
W
W
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
7430147+715
W
D
W
D
D
5
ComoComoCOM
7421127+514
W
D
L
W
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
7
CagliariCagliariCGL
741267-113
L
D
W
W
W
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
732298+111
L
D
W
L
D
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
7313107+310
L
W
D
W
L
10
TorinoTorinoTOR
7313109+110
W
W
D
L
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
73041011-19
L
W
L
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
7304912-39
W
L
L
W
L
13
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
L
D
L
W
D
14
MonzaMonzaMON
72141315-27
W
L
W
L
D
15
BolognaBolognaBOL
7124610-45
L
W
D
L
D
16
UdineseUdineseUDI
7115916-74
L
L
L
L
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
7115513-84
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
7115817-94
L
L
D
W
L
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
7115413-94
L
L
W
L
D
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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