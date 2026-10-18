Udines collapse: 3-0 home defeat to Lecce, Runjaic’s job now at risk

Serie A, matchday 6





Udinese-Lecce 0-3

Scorers: 11' Gaspar (L), 33' N'Dri (L), 86' Siebert (U)





After four consecutive defeats, Udinese host Lecce at the Bluenergy Stadium on Sunday at 12.30pm in the seventh round of league fixtures. The Friuli side need to halt their losing run. Lecce also need a response after an encouraging start gave way to defeats in their last two matches.





UDINESE - Okoye; Ebosse, Solet, Alaba (Palma from 46'); Vojvoda, Zarraga (Piotrowski from 46'), Karlstrom, Kamara (Arizala from 46'); Ekkelenkamp, Chakvetadze; Davis.





LECCE - Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly (Kaba from 41'), Ngom, Maleh; Ndri, Geubbels, Fatah.





Booked: Kamara (U)

The goals





33' - N'Dri chests the ball home amid a scramble from a corner, wrong-footing Okoye!

11' - Gallo swings in the corner and Gaspar heads home!



