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Pep Guardiola remains committed to taking a year off after leaving Manchester City, despite interest from the USA and lucrative approaches from Saudi Arabia.

The Telegraph reports that Guardiola will turn down any approach from the US federation to succeed former USA coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has moved to Manchester United .

Guardiola's agent Josep Maria Orobitg has reinforced that stance. “Pep will officially begin talks about his future before the start of next season, and at this point that is a final decision,” Orobitg told Saudi TV channel Al-Riyadiya, stressing that the Spanish coach intends to take his planned break.

Nor will lucrative approaches from Saudi Arabia change his mind: “In recent days, we have received offers from Saudi Arabia through intermediaries, but Guardiola is turning them all down,” Orobitg added, without naming the clubs that had made contact.

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Pep Guardiola came close to taking charge of Italy

Guardiola left Manchester City at the end of last season after ten years. He had already announced plans to take a break from coaching, but soon came close to taking the then-vacant Italy job .

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“We went to Barcelona to meet him, had lunch together and talked for a whole day. He was very interested. He was very close to saying yes. He had even started writing line-ups on pieces of paper,” Italy legend Paolo Maldini revealed to Corriere della Sera in August. The 58-year-old had briefly served as technical director of the Italy national team that summer, but resigned after just over two weeks in the post.

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When Pochettino recently left the USA job to succeed the sacked Michael Carrick at Manchester United, Guardiola quickly emerged as one of the leading candidates to replace him . The Telegraph reports that the 55-year-old was open to the role but decided to take his break instead.

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Which national teams would Pep Guardiola like to coach?

The USA must look elsewhere for Pochettino's successor. Two other national teams are said to hold particular appeal for Guardiola in the future: Brazil and England.

Guardiola spent ten years working in England, but current coach Thomas Tuchel is firmly established. The German regularly comes under scrutiny and faced particularly fierce criticism for his coaching in the World Cup semi-final against Argentina, which England lost after taking the lead . Even so, he guided the Three Lions to third place, their best World Cup finish since winning the title in 1966, and recently secured a 3-2 Nations League win away to world champions Spain .

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There is no sign of Tuchel leaving early, and his contract runs until after Euro 2028 on home soil . If Guardiola returns to coaching in 2027 as planned, the England job would not yet be available to him.

Brazil could be a more enticing prospect. Guardiola would reportedly relish taking charge of the record World Cup winners and leading them back to the successes of years gone by. When the Seleção sought a new coach in spring 2025 after sacking Dorival Junior, Guardiola, then still under contract at City, was among the candidates.

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Carlo Ancelotti under fire in Brazil: “Pack your bags”

Carlo Ancelotti ultimately took charge, but the Italian has his critics in Brazil. The South Americans went out of the World Cup in the last 16 against Norway (1-2), and criticism flared up again recently after a disappointing performance in a 3-2 friendly defeat by Japan .

“Ancelotti, enough is enough! Pack your bags and leave! We can’t take it any more!” Brazilian striker legend Romario wrote on Instagram. “We’ve embarrassed ourselves enough already and can’t risk throwing away another World Cup.”

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Despite the fierce criticism, an imminent departure looks unlikely. CBF general director and national-team manager Rodrigo Caetano guaranteed the 67-year-old's job after the World Cup last-16 exit. Ancelotti had extended his lucrative contract until after the 2030 World Cup only in May, shortly before the tournament. Sacking him would cost the Brazilian federation dearly.