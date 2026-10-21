Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Arsenal FC v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Two changes to Arsenal's line-up: a surprise from Kompany regarding the Bayern Munich squad

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Arsenal
Champions League
Germany
England

A fiery summit

 Mikel Arteta has named his Arsenal side to face Bayern Munich tonight at the Allianz Arena in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

The Spaniard made two changes from the team that beat Nottingham Forest last Sunday in the Premier League.

Noni Madueke replaced Eberechi Eze, while Jurrien Timber came in for Ben White.

Arsenal's line-up was as follows:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Madueke and Havertz.

Vincent Kompany, meanwhile, named his Bayern Munich side with Harry Kane leading the line as usual. Luis Diaz starts on the bench, despite his hat-trick in the recent win over Leipzig.

Bayern Munich's line-up was as follows:

Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Stanisic, Pavlovic, Bischof,  Gnabry, Olise, Davies and Harry Kane.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google