Truus van Gaal provides clarity on Netherlands rumours: ‘Louis has said that…’

Nothing is happening between Louis van Gaal and the KNVB right now. That is what his wife, Truus van Gaal, told RTL Boulevard.

Earlier on Monday, De Telegraaf reported that Van Gaal would be open to returning as head coach of the Netherlands national team. The 74-year-old is said to have indicated that he is "fitter than ever".

Asked about those rumours by RTL Boulevard, Truus van Gaal made clear there is little truth in them. No talks with the KNVB are currently taking place either.

"I think Louis recently told someone that the KNVB can always call him," Truus explained. "This has apparently taken on a life of its own. Nothing is going on at the moment and Louis is thoroughly enjoying himself on the golf course."

Meanwhile, the KNVB were also asked for a response, but the association indicated they are too busy with the search for a new head coach. As things stand, Michael Reiziger appears to be the frontrunner.

According to Voetbal International, director of elite football Nigel de Jong and technical commissioner Clarence Seedorf spoke with the current Jong Oranje coach for "hours" on Sunday. The details are said to have already been discussed in depth.

Reiziger has been seen as a leading candidate at the KNVB for several weeks. The search moved into a new phase after Arne Slot, the dream candidate, proved to be unavailable. Those lengthy talks with Reiziger show his candidacy is still being taken very seriously. Ruud van Nistelrooij currently appears to be the only other serious alternative.