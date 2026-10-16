Fabrizio Romano, the transfer market expert, has revealed the truth about whether there are urgent moves inside Manchester United to make a change at coaching staff level, in the wake of the team's recent defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Romano said, during a video on his YouTube channel: "I'll bring you all the latest on the various files. Today, we have to talk about Manchester United and pause for a moment on the team's situation, in order to answer your questions and clarify a few things. Certainly, there are matters that need clarifying after another defeat and another disappointing performance."

He added: "It wasn't the worst performance if we look at Manchester United's recent matches, either in terms of how they approached the game or their style of play. It is never easy to play a match against Atletico Madrid at their own stadium, and the level of competition is completely different from some of the games the team played at the start of the season. Nevertheless, they struggled again against Atletico Madrid, the team could not win and lost the match, which is something that can happen."

The Italian continued: "But the problem for Manchester United relates to the overall situation of the team at the moment, and that is clearly why the club's fans are worried, which is why it's time to clarify a few things."

Asked whether an immediate decision on Michael Carrick's future was coming, Romano explained: "Some of you ask me whether there might be immediate consequences for Michael Carrick. The answer is that no sudden last-minute move is expected, whether tonight, in the morning or in the coming hours, when it comes to making changes at coaching staff level at Manchester United."

He went on: "Manchester United certainly hope to achieve different results over the coming days and weeks, and the club is monitoring closely what is happening inside the team, because the current level is not acceptable. But at the same time, Manchester United have not so far begun any contacts with another manager to open talks or prepare for the future."

"At the moment, Manchester United continue to back Michael Carrick," he added. "I repeat that because this is the prevailing impression inside the club, but football in the end is an industry governed by results. Manchester United need to change their results as soon as possible, otherwise the danger to Carrick's future could become real and serious."

Rounding off the point, he said: "At the moment, and specifically today, the situation is still under control, but great caution must be exercised when looking at the upcoming matches, especially as Manchester United's fixture list is fairly complicated. Nevertheless, the club is still showing its confidence in Carrick."





Antonio Conte's position

Romano commented: "What I can confirm today is that there are so far no advanced negotiations or concrete, serious moves between Antonio Conte and Manchester United."

He added: "Perhaps the most notable point in the Antonio Conte file is that, unlike previous situations in which he preferred to wait until the start of a new season, go through pre-season preparation and work with his own squad, this time he would be open to taking on a coaching job in the middle of the season."

United are not the only club on that list, either. "This is not limited to Manchester United alone, as Conte would be open to taking charge of any team during the current season, whether Manchester United, one of the Italian clubs or any other destination," Romano continued.

There is one caveat. Romano explained: "Conte's condition is that the club must have a great history. He does not want to move to the Middle East just to get the money and then return to Europe a few years later. His idea is to continue his career within Europe with a historic club."

Pointing to the Italian's recent comments, Romano said: "Antonio Conte mentioned in an interview a few days ago that he would be open to coaching a club that has a great history and wants to return to its former level."

He concluded: "Therefore, Conte is certainly open to these opportunities. It remains to be seen whether he will move again to Manchester United in the event of Carrick's departure, or whether he will take charge of one of the Italian clubs, or whether another surprise will emerge. Conte is ready for these possibilities, but there are so far no concrete contacts between him and Manchester United."



