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Nicolò Tresoldi has scored again, but goals from the Italian-German Bruges striker are hardly news any more.

Vetlesen set him up in the 36th minute as the 2004-born forward doubled Bruges' lead away to Malines in the 12th round of the Belgian league. Lemarechal had opened the scoring four minutes earlier from a Vanaken assist.

After his now-familiar celebration at the corner flag, Tresoldi's Bruges tally stands at 15 goals this season: nine in the league, five in the Champions League and one in the Belgian Super Cup, in addition to four for Germany Under-21s.

Under contract until June 2029, Tresoldi is on AC Milan's list for the next winter transfer window as an alternative to Real Madrid's Brazilian Endrick.

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Now Bayern Munich are also reportedly tracking him as they deal with an ankle injury to English centre-forward Harry Kane, who has undergone surgery and is out for at least three months.