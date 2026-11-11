Omar Hossam Hassan, the son of Egypt's former head coach, stirred controversy with a message posted after his father's departure from the technical leadership of the Pharaohs. His words carried a pointed criticism of the way the coach's journey with the national team came to an end.

Posting via the "Story" feature on his Instagram account, Omar Hossam Hassan wrote: "One day history will tell of a leader whom no one could defeat on the battlefield, so they brought him down by treachery".

The message landed just days after the Egyptian Football Association ended the tenure of his father and his backroom staff. They had taken charge in February 2024 and reached the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, then delivered a historic run at the 2026 World Cup by reaching the round of 16 for the first time in the Pharaohs' history.

Last Saturday, the Football Association announced it was thanking Hossam Hassan and his technical and administrative staff. The decision followed a board meeting and a review of recent events and circumstances, along with their repercussions, which the Association believed had damaged the positive image of the national team and its stability.

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To replace him, the Association's board appointed Ali Maher, the former head coach of Ceramica Cleopatra, as the new man in charge of Egypt's national team. He takes over ahead of the upcoming fixtures, chief among them the two matches against Malawi on 13 and 17 November in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.