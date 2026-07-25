Transfer bombshell: Arsenal plan to snatch Vinicius from Real Madrid

Arsenal have begun exploring one of the biggest deals of the transfer market. They have placed Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior on their list of potential targets, taking advantage of the uncertainty over his future in Spain as talks over a contract renewal stall.

Should Vinicius fail to reach an agreement with Real Madrid, Arsenal are ready to pounce. The London club view the Brazil international as an exceptional addition to their attacking line.

The idea remains in its early stages, though, and has not yet developed into negotiations or official steps towards completing the deal.

According to "The Athletic", no official negotiations have begun between Arsenal and Real Madrid over the player. The idea of signing him enjoys broad support within the English club, at various levels.

Arsenal officials are watching the contract renewal saga closely, ready to move should the opportunity arise.

Vinicius has entered the final year of his Real Madrid contract after eight seasons at the Bernabeu, with renewal talks yet to make any tangible progress.

Real Madrid do not want to lose one of their biggest stars for free at the end of his contract, especially as the player would be entitled to a significant loyalty bonus next season. That raises the urgency of settling his future as soon as possible.

Impressive numbers with Brazil and Real Madrid

Vinicius delivered impressive performances at the World Cup this summer. He featured in all five of Brazil's matches and scored four goals before the Seleção bowed out with a round-of-16 defeat to Norway.

At club level, the Brazilian scored 22 goals across all competitions during the 2025-2026 season, a campaign in which Real Madrid ended empty-handed for the second year running.

Since joining from Flamengo in 2018, Vinicius has cemented his status as one of the team's most prominent stars.

The numbers back it up. He has made 375 appearances in a Real Madrid shirt, scoring 128 goals and providing 100 assists, confirming his standing as one of the club's most influential players in recent years.