Spanish newspaper AS reports that both Real president Florentino Perez and coach Jose Mourinho have given the green light to the signing of the 30-year-old Manchester City midfielder.

A completion announcement is expected soon, with AS even talking of a "solution within the next 24 hours". Representatives of both clubs are reportedly due to meet on Thursday, when the deal is expected to be wrapped up at last.

AS also reports that Rodri will apparently cost the Madrid side significantly less than first thought. While various outlets initially suggested a €100 million fee, which City were allegedly demanding, the figure now being mentioned is €40 million to €50 million, which Real would have to pay to Manchester.

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Manchester City apparently soften in the Rodri transfer saga

Marca had already reported on Tuesday that the Sky Blues, who initially seemed reluctant to entertain the departure of the newly crowned world champion, were softening their stance. It says that "the English club, who hold the player in the highest regard, will accept his departure should that be his decision".

City have spent the past weeks and months trying without success to extend Rodri's contract, which still runs until 2027, ahead of schedule. If they do not want to let the Spaniard leave on a free transfer next year, this transfer window offers their last chance to bring in a fee.

Rodri himself has repeatedly made it clear he is open to a move to Real. Fabrizio Romano even wrote that the midfielder would "love" it and "dream" of wearing the royal shirt one day.

Rodri has been on Real Madrid's wishlist for some time

A move to the Spanish capital would also be a return for the best player at the 2026 World Cup. Rodri came through Atletico Madrid's youth system and played for Real's city rivals in the 2018/19 season. In March, he said in an interview that you "cannot just easily turn Real down" if they make an offer.

Links between Rodri and Real are nothing new. Rumours were already swirling around his Ballon d'Or win after his outstanding 2023/24 season that Los Blancos had picked him as the successor to the long-standing midfield duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, of all clubs, the one that had boycotted the presentation of world football's biggest individual award at the time.