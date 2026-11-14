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In the era of truncated clips, judgement across social media platforms becomes instant and swift. A few days ago, a clip from an interview Raphinha gave to Barcelona's official channel went viral, in which he asked Carlo Ancelotti to adopt "careful management of playing minutes" within the Brazilian national team, to avoid tiring out the players, before it was interpreted in another direction.

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This came in an article by Douglas Ceconello, a journalist at the Brazilian website Globo, who stressed that this fan perception earned the Barcelona forward the label of "traitor to the nation". His words were read as a sign he no longer wanted to wear the Brazil shirt. Watch the full answer on video, though, and it becomes clear he later explained that potential injuries could harm the national team itself.

With Marquinhos injured for Saturday's friendly against Japan, Raphinha wore the Brazil captain's armband. That alone proved the clip had not weakened his standing with the technical staff, nor could it have done. He had made sure to undergo surgery in advance so as not to miss the national team's camp, even defying Barcelona, who preferred to operate during the international break.

Ceconello continued: "In Friday's interview, the player tried to clarify the situation. He spoke about his conversations with Carlo Ancelotti, and said he wanted to play 'every possible minute' that his physical condition would allow.

He added: "Despite this, Raphinha's international experience cannot be considered free of question marks, as he has not yet delivered with the Brazil national team the same level he shows with his clubs. This gap between his performance in the Barcelona shirt and what he produces with the Seleção remains a point that can be discussed technically, but holding him responsible for the failure at the last World Cup does not seem fair, after he was injured in the second match of the group stage, going on to miss the rest of the tournament."

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He went on to say: "But Brazil cannot afford the luxury of questioning one of the best players in the world at present, especially as Ancelotti has more pressing files to resolve before the upcoming fixtures. Raphinha, given his level with Barcelona and the role he now performs there, could represent one of the most important elements of the solution in the Italian coach's project, rather than turning his remarks about managing physical effort into a crisis within the national team."

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Ancelotti seems to grasp the player's importance. He is working to deploy him in a more central position, in line with the new role he plays for Barcelona under Hansi Flick. The switch has unleashed his attacking game at the start of the season. He has scored 19 goals in 14 matches across La Liga and the Champions League, a rate that lays bare the scale of his impact at the Catalan club.

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Even so, the Globo journalist affirmed that "Raphinha is not expected to transfer this brilliance to the Brazil national team with the same ease, not because he is a player who only knows how to play with clubs, but because of the difference in the two teams' styles. Barcelona relies on possession, keeping the ball and building attacks in an organised manner, while the Brazil national team tends to play at a faster tempo and to rush some of its movements, which makes transferring the role the forward performs at his club to the national team a technical challenge that needs addressing."

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He concluded: "While Ancelotti works on building a team capable of competing, turning Raphinha into an additional problem because of a remark taken out of context would not be a useful step. What is required is to make use of his abilities and adapt the national team's style to his qualities, while taking his physical condition into account, rather than questioning his desire or belittling his value. Given the many files awaiting the Italian coach, dealing with one of his most prominent attacking elements as part of the solution seems more important than being preoccupied with stirring up a crisis over his playing minutes.

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