Trabzonspor vs Freiburg Conference League Preview

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Papara Park

Trabzonspor host Freiburg in the UEFA Conference League at Papara Park in Trabzon. Kickoff is at 13:45 EST and 17:45 GMT on Thursday, 5 November.

Trabzonspor chase domestic and continental glory

Thomas Reis's Trabzonspor have won their last five matches across all competitons, including both UECL matches this term, against Heart of Midlothian and KuPS. Title contenders in Turkey, they now want to cause a stir in Europe fuelled by the star power of new signing Mohamed Salah. Reis has won seven out of seven matches at the helm, a perfect start for the new boss. Liverpool legend Salah scored and assisted in their last home match in the UECL and he also got on the score sheet in a home win against Besiktas in the Turkish league.

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Freiburg pull up their socks in time for their trip to Trabzon

Freiburg have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, but there have been signs of life in recent outings. They've won consecutive domestic matches with triumphs over Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal and Augsburg in the Bundesliga, but they have a lot of work to do in the Europa Conference League. They opened that campaign with a win over Jablonec, but got brought back down to earth last time out in a 3-0 defeat at Monaco.

Key stats & injury news

Trabzonspor haven't drawn any of their last 13 matches across all competitions.

Freiburg are without a clean sheet in nine matches.

Croatian striker Igor Matanovic has scored in each of Freiburg's last two matches.

Ernest Muci has a goal and four assists in his last two matches for Trabzonspor.

Franculino Djú missed Trabzonspor’s last match with an injury, while Sidny Lopes Cabral is suspended for this one.

Team news & squads